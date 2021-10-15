Poughkeepsie Library Shares How You Can Be a Part of “Big Read”
Are you a reader? Can you call yourself "A Reader?" The answer should be "YES" and if for some reason you don't think that you are, Hudson Valley libraries are hoping to change that and are even willing to help you out to change that to a big "Yes, You are a Reader" with a program called "The Big Read" that is going on now.
This is the 15th year that the Poughkeepsie Library has rolled out this welcome to everyone to encourage all to pick up a book and read, or to at least show everyone what the library has to offer, in addition to books.
What is the "Big Read?" It is a five-week program that thirty groups (and libraries) are participating in. There are also 50-events that you can participate in, from cooking demonstrations, book discussions, author chats and giveaways.
In addition to the in-person and virtual events for adults, there are also programs for the younger readers.
For most events, you will need to RSVP, and for the in-person events, masks will need to be worn. For more information, you can check out the long list of events on the Poughkeepsie Library website, or your local community library website. For a list of libraries in the Mid-Hudson region, click here.
When was the last time you were inside a library? Do you have a library card?