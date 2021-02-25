How You Can Help Save Books

Do you love reading books? Are you afraid that reading actual books with real pages is becoming a thing of the past? Do you have retail experience? If you answered yes to the above questions and you have a few hours to spare, you can help the Friends of Poughkeepsie Library Bookstore on Boardman Road in Poughkeepsie by volunteering your time. It's a great way to give back to the community.

Some of the volunteer activities at the bookstore include cashier and floor staff during store hours, sorting and packing a large inventory of donated books, stacking books waiting to be put on display, disposing of recyclables, and putting the books on the bookstore shelves. Shifts are typically only 2 hours long, and there are several time slots that you can choose from. That makes it easy if you've always wanted to volunteer but didn't think you had the time.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Friends of Poughkeepsie Library Bookstore, just fill out the simple questionnaire and then stop by the Friends’ Book Store at 141 Boardman Road in Poughkeepsie and speak with the manager. If you are book knowledgeable, that’s a plus, but not a requirement. Many of the volunteer positions require no experience at all.

The Friends of Poughkeepsie Library Bookstore is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10AM - 4PM, but some volunteer jobs can and will be done during closed hours. For more information about the bookstore and volunteering opportunities, visit the Friends of Poughkeepsie Library Bookstore website.