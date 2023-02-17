Poughkeepsie Police Arrest Alleged Local Drug Dealer

Recently the Poughkeepsie Drug Task Force apprehended and arrested a local drug dealer. The suspected at the time of the arrest was in possession of a "significant" amount of illegal narcotics. This event continues a string of events where local law enforcement has cracked down on drugs dealers and the amount of illegal narcotics here in the Hudson Valley.

Poughkeepsie Drug Task Force made their arrest of the suspect after conducting a search of the suspect's home via a search warrant. After law enforcement searched the home on South Cherry Street, the suspect was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. It was revealed that the substance found by law enforcement was crack cocaine. It was also revealed that the deadly narcotic known has fentanyl was also found with the crack cocaine. When the arrest occurred, the suspect Jerod F. Willis age 40 of Dutchess County surrendered himself willingly.

The exact amount of narcotics found by the Poughkeepsie Drug Task Force as well as the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Emergency Service Units, who aided in the search has not been made known. After the arrest, Willis was then arraigned in Dutchess County court and subsequently remanded to Dutchess County Jail where he is being held without bail.

This arrest continues a long stretch by local law enforcement and drug task force agencies, cracking down on drug dealers and illegal narcotics that have been moving through the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley for all intensive purposes has become a microcosm of the rest of the United States which has been flooded with illegal narcotics, particularly, narcotics that have been laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl as I've mentioned before is an incredibly powerful and very easily lethal drug if not administered by a medical professionals who know and understand its usage and proper dosage.

Here's hoping our law enforcement here in the Hudson Valley as well as law enforcement across the country can continue to be successful in apprehending those who sell these lethal drugs as well as getting the drugs off of our streets.

