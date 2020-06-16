Poughkeepsie Playgrounds Reopening This Weekend

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced that playgrounds and the skate park will reopen this weekend.

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison announced that playgrounds in parks and the skate park will be reopening on Sunday.

This will continue a phase-in approach to reopening park activities, providing residents with more recreational opportunities.

Mayor Rolison said:

We are grateful to be able to take these steps. Reopening the city is happening in many ways. Allowing residents to take advantage of our parks is a key component of this effort. It is imperative residents take this seriously. The last thing we want is a setback that impedes this reopening process that has been moving in the right direction

The mayor did caution that it is imperative for people to practice social distancing. They should stay six feet away from others and wear a mask when in close proximity to other people. Sanitizers should also be used before and after using playground equipment.

In addition to playgrounds, the skate park at Waryas Park will reopen as well. City parks are open from dawn to dusk seven days a week.

The City of Poughkeepsie has also created a “COVID-19 Parks Response Team”, which is comprised of city employees who will keep an eye on the parks as usage increases.

