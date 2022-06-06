Poughkeepsie Offering Big Bucks, Bonuses to Fill Lifeguard Jobs

A bump in pay and ridiculously large bonuses have made being a lifeguard one of the most lucrative summer jobs in the Hudson Valley.

At a time when finding lifeguards has become a challenge, the City of Poughkeepsie has come up with a plan to fill positions at two of its pools. In an effort to open pools at Pulaski Park and Spratt Park, Mayor Rob Rollison has announced an increase in pay and the ability to earn up to three bonuses.

Rollison says the city is doing whatever it can to make sure residents get to take advantage of its public pools.

The City of Poughkeepsie, like many municipalities, understands there has been a shortage of lifeguards, but we are determined to do all we can to get up to staff to open both of our municipal pools.

Google Google loading...

The plan includes increasing lifeguard salaries from $16 to $22 and offering up to $1,500 in bonuses. Applicants will receive a $500 sign-up bonus and another $500 for sticking around through the summer and completing the season. The City will also offer an additional $500 bonus to any employee that refers another "fully certified lifeguard" who completes the season. Pool manager positions are also receiving an increase of $20 to $25 an hour and will be eligible to receive the same $1,500 in bonuses.

Currently, the City of Poughkeepsie is working on opening both pools to residents. Pool attendant positions are also available for those who are able to clean and "maintain order" at both Pulaski Park and Spratt Park.

Google Google loading...

Rollison says that fees will once again be waived for residents if there are enough lifeguards and attendants to meet state safety and staff requirements and the City of Poughkeepsie pools are allowed to open.

Applicants can find more information on all of these positions through the City of Poughkeepsie's website.

9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners These 9 Dutchess County Diners Won't Disappoint