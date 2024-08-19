Summertime means roadwork across many areas in New York State, including the Hudson Valley. A number of infrastructure projects have been going on this summer from major bridge repairs to expanding bike and walking lanes on roads.

The City of Poughkeepsie just announced that they will be using some state funding to work on, "critically important road improvements."

Roadwork Projects Ahead for Poughkeepsie, NY

On Friday, August 16, the City of Poughkeepsie shared an update on their Facebook page.

The post shared the announcement of a number of "substantial" paving projects totaling 2.6 miles of road repairs for the area. The road work will take place on over a dozen different roads around the City of Poughkeepsie using over 2,200 tons of asphalt.

Funding for the project will in part come from New York State. According to the City of Poughkeepsie's press release, "The city is eligible for approximately $2 million in state funding and anticipates being able to use those resources to mill and pave sections of more than a dozen roads."

The projects are scheduled to begin Monday, August 19th. While a schedule has been planned, weather is a major factor in whether or not that schedule may change.

Many seem to be excited about the road improvements. Diane B. commented, "Good news. Some areas in serious need :)." Many are applauding Mayor Yvonne Flowers for her dedication to taking care of Poughkeepsie streets.

"Great start. Thank you mayor Flowers" - Catherine W.

Which Roads Will Be Getting Redone in Poughkeepsie?

Streets in Poughkeepsie Google Maps loading...

Corlies Avenue from Main Street to Arterial

Harrison Street from Smith Street to Winnikee Avenue

Cottage Street from Smith Street to Winnikee Avenue

North White Street from Main Street to Arterial

Pershing Avenue from Main Street to Arterial

Jewett Avenue from Main Street to Cul De Sac

Wilbur Boulevard from city line to Monell Avenue

Ruppert from Mitchell Avenue to Grand Avenue

Arnold Road from West Arnold Road to Corlies Avenue

West Arnold Road to Milton Street to Mansion Street

Gus Siko Road from Cul De Sac to Seaman Road

Service Drive from Adriance Avenue to Osborne Road

Cedarcliff Lane from Bancroft Road and Dead End

The press release shares that these listed projects are a part of the first round of funding.

Driving Near Workzones in New York

A number of road work projects are currently being done all around the Hudson Valley. Please practice caution when driving near these projects. Not only can you gain a hefty fine for speeding or intruding on a work zone, but you could cause serious harm to those working on the roads.

The New York DOT shared that in 2023, 413 "work zone intrusions" happened resulting in 3 fatalities and 144 injuries.

