Poughkeepsie, NY Makes Top 10 List For ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ in 2022

The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that feel like they were ripped out of a magazine. But which one is the most neighborly?

We've seen lists of some of the rudest, most dangerous, and weirdly named towns across the mid-Hudson Region. Finally, we've got a list with a positive twist.

Neighbor.com released a list of the Most Neighborly Cities in America and in a wild turn of events, it looks like Poughkeepsie, New York was named one of the top cities in 2022. According to the site, Poughkeepsie came in at #8.

What Makes Poughkeepsie, NY Such a Neighborly City?

They write:

Poughkeepsie, New York is new on the list of Most Neighborly Cities this year, but has earned its spot. With high rates of charitable giving (15th in the nation overall) and happiness (13th in the U.S.), Poughkeepsie is clearly a place people love to live — and give back. Interestingly, there’s a city of Poughkeepsie and a town of Poughkeepsie, and they’re right next to each other! Even though they’re technically two different places, when people say “Poughkeepsie,” they’re often referring to the city and the town collectively.

So how did Neighbor.com come to this conclusion? The explain:

Each year, we’ve based these rankings on a variety of publicly available data sets related to charitable giving, generosity, happiness and well-being of residents, and other factors we think contribute to a city’s overall neighborliness.

While now we know Poughkeepsie is the happiest and most charitable city/town in the Hudson Valley, we think there should be another category for the most delicious food options. Take a look below at some of the phenomenal food options across PKNY!

