Cannonball! Poughkeepsie Municipal Pools Now Open For Summer

With the summer heating up, and especially with the 4th of July holiday weekend upon us, what better news to hear than a local public pool opening up for the season. Get ready Poughkeepsie residents, we've got the details on how you can cool down, and with no entrance fees.

Lifeguard Shortages Across The Hudson Valley

Like we've heard about many other local swimming facilities, the City of Poughkeepsie encountered issues recently with hiring enough lifeguards in order to safely open both of their pool locations from the summer. Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison shared that 'the city staff came through to deal with what has become a nationwide lifeguard shortage.'

During their recruitment efforts, it was shared that the city increased pay for lifeguards and pool attendants, even offering a signing and completion bonus for lifeguards and pool managers. They were able to raise lifeguard salaries to $22 an hour, up from $16, and managers will receive a $5 increase to $25 an hour.

Poughkeepsie Municipal Pool Locations and Hours

City of Poughkeepsie Officials announced on Wednesday, June 29th that both municipal pools in the city are now open to residents. Even better news that came along with the announcement of the opening of the pool, is that once again, the city will be waiving entrance fees again this year.

Hours of operation for both pools are 12 pm until 7 pm daily through August 29th, with adult lap swim from 11 am-12 pm at the Spratt Pool, and swim lessons from 9 am until 11:30 am at Pulaski Pool (lessons begin on July 11th and sign-ups begin on-site June 30th).

Pulaski Park Pool is located at 162 Washington Street, Poughkeepsie, while the Spratt Park Pool can be found at 121 Wilbur Boulevard.

Please be advised that the pool houses will not be open, and there will be no concessions open at either pool. Residents can picnic outside the pool areas while visiting.

Live outside of Poughkeepsie? Ulster County Pool information can be found here, Bowdoin Park's splash pad is open, and Kingston Beach along with their splash pad has opened for summer 2022 as well.

