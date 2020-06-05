Poughkeepsie Man Possessed Child Pornography, Police Say
Following an investigation, a Poughkeepsie man has been charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography.
On June 2, state police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested James W. Ringwood, age 64, of Poughkeepsie, for seven counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.
Subsequent to an investigation Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, a search warrant was issued bt the Dutchess County Court for the residence of Ringwood.
With assistance from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the warrant was executed on May 21, 2020.
Ringwood was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Poughkeepsie Court next month.
