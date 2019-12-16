A 21-year-old Poughkeepsie man was shot multiple times and killed in an altercation has been identified, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The shooter in the incident is claiming self-defense.

Police were called just after noon on Dec. 9 to the area of Morgan Avenue for a report of a shooting. The caller was the shooter, police said, who claimed self-defense during the 911 call, and requested EMS rush to the scene.

When police arrived they found Mark Johnson, Jr., 21, had been shot multiple times and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. He died as a result of his injuries while there, police said. During the onsite investigation, a handgun was found under Johnson’s body, police said.

The shooter, who police did not name, is a 24-year-old Poughkeepsie man with a valid Dutchess County Pistol Permit, police said. Prior to police arrival, the shooter had unloaded his handgun and placed it on the front seat of his vehicle and turned it over to law enforcement without incident, authorities said.

The shooter was taken to police headquarters for questioning where he met with the Dutchess County Public Defender and invoked his right to remain silent. Two witnesses also gave statements at police headquarters that day and the shooter was released from custody pending a Grand Jury investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.