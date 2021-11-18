Poughkeepsie K-9’s Get New Bullet and Stab Proof Vests

2 of the Hudson Valley's finest are safer after a thoughtful donation.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Departments Kyle and Taya are prancing around town in brand new bullet and stab protective vests. The 2 K-9s received the protective vests thanks to a donation from the organization Vested Interest.

According to the Vested Interest website, they are a 501(c)(3) charity. Their mission is to "provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States." The organization, which was started back in 2009, has provided more than 4,450 K9 ballistic vests and donated "More than $213,000 of K9 medical insurance premiums through our Healthcare for K9 Heroes program" along with many other accomplishments.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department shared on Facebook that the ballistic vests that Taya and Kyle received have the following embroidered on them:

“This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

K9 vests through Vested Interest are available to dogs in the United States "that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies."

For more information regarding Vested Interested and how to donate visit Viks9.org.

K9's around the Hudson Valley are loved dearly by their communities. Earlier this month the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office PBA announced that stuffed animal versions of hero pups K9 Max and Minka were available for purchase.

Maybe next year a Hudson Valley K9 and their handler can make the Vested Interest Law Enforcement Heroes calendar? We're just saying Taya, Kyle, Minka, or Max would look great on the cover?

