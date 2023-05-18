Dutchess County is bracing busses filled with immigrants seeking asylum could be arriving at hotels all around the county.

Asylum seekers from New York City have made it to Orange, Rockland, and Westchester County. It looks like hotels and motels along Rte 9 in Dutchess County are being solicited to house asylum seekers from New York City. This comes just days after a strong statement from Will Truitt, Majority Leader of the Dutchess County Legislature and representative of Hyde Park and Poughkeepsie condemning the relocation.

That statement could be tested in less than a week.

According to one of the managers at the Red Roof Plus+ in Poughkeepsie, the hotel has not made an official decision yet. They claim they have only had inquiries so far but if an agreement is made, the migrants could be there needing housing in less than a week. Assemblyman Anil Beephan from District 105 recently addressed concerns in a press release.

"I have personally spoken with the manager of the Red Roof Inn, who clarified that while they are considering a contract, no agreement has been signed at this time. I take these claims seriously and have immediately raised my concerns with county officials. It is crucial to ensure transparency and keep the public informed as developments unfold. I will diligently monitor the situation and work towards obtaining accurate information to provide to our constituents." - Assemblyman Anil Beephan

