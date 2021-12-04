Holiday Caravan to Impact Poughkeepsie Roadways Saturday

Holiday happenings are picking up all over the Hudson Valley, and a newer Town of Poughkeepsie tradition is set for this Saturday, December 4th.

The Town of Poughkeepsie's 2nd annual Holiday Caravan will be happening this Saturday, the 4th, and running from 4:30pm until 6:00pm (approximately). For the 2nd year in a row, spectators and those just passing by will be treated to festively decorated vehicles bringing cheer to Poughkeepsie. The caravan route will impact Poughkeepsie roadways as it travels to it's final destination, the Eastdale Village, with the route mapped as follows:

A 4:30pm lap around the Poughkeepsie Galleria

Old Post Road, across Rt. 9 onto Spring Road

Victor Lane, Malmrose Terrace and onto Vassar Road

Jay Road, Pleasant Lane, Pleasant Ridge, Daria Drive, Alda Drive

Spackenkill Road then a left onto Route 376 towards Raymond Ave where it will then meet up with the Arlington Holiday Parade

Main Street to Route 44 to the Eastdale Village

Brief closures and traffic delays are expected as the caravan travels through Poughkeepsie into Arlington.

In addition to the holiday caravan, there are other festivities to check out in the area when it comes to holiday fun. Davis Avenue will host a Holiday Shopping Village with vendors, live music, events for the kiddies like a petting zoo, marshmallow roasting and more. This runs from 11:30am-3:00pm.

From 2-4pm at the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department (Garden Arts Green, 44 Raymond Avenue) you can swing by and say hi to both Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus special guest Olaf who will be handing out candy canes.

More information about the events scheduled for December 4th in Poughkeepsie can be found by visiting the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department facebook page here.

