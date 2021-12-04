Holiday Caravan to Impact Poughkeepsie Roadways Saturday
- A 4:30pm lap around the Poughkeepsie Galleria
- Old Post Road, across Rt. 9 onto Spring Road
- Victor Lane, Malmrose Terrace and onto Vassar Road
- Jay Road, Pleasant Lane, Pleasant Ridge, Daria Drive, Alda Drive
- Spackenkill Road then a left onto Route 376 towards Raymond Ave where it will then meet up with the Arlington Holiday Parade
- Main Street to Route 44 to the Eastdale Village
Brief closures and traffic delays are expected as the caravan travels through Poughkeepsie into Arlington.
In addition to the holiday caravan, there are other festivities to check out in the area when it comes to holiday fun. Davis Avenue will host a Holiday Shopping Village with vendors, live music, events for the kiddies like a petting zoo, marshmallow roasting and more. This runs from 11:30am-3:00pm.
From 2-4pm at the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department (Garden Arts Green, 44 Raymond Avenue) you can swing by and say hi to both Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus special guest Olaf who will be handing out candy canes.
More information about the events scheduled for December 4th in Poughkeepsie can be found by visiting the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department facebook page here.