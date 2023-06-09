New York: The 11 Federal Holidays That Close Everything

There are holidays that close everything, and they are usually ones that people look forward to because it means that they also become a three-day weekend.

When are these holidays? Are these the holidays that don't have mail delivery and you don't put your trash out?

When are the National or Federal holidays that happen every year?

The Federal Holidays that also include no mail delivery and the banks being closed are as follows, keep reading to find out if you need to put your trash cans out on these days too. Keep in mind that some of these days, have "Observed Days." For instance, if New Years Day lands on a Sunday, then the holiday would be on the Monday.

New Years Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day, (3rd Monday of January)

Presidents Day (3rd Monday of February)

Memorial Day (last Monday in May)

Juneteenth (3rd Monday in June)

Independence Day, July 4th

Labor Day, First Monday in September

Columbus Day, (2nd Monday in October)

Veteran's Day (November 11)

Thanksgiving (4th Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (December 25)

When do you put the trash cans out on the Federal holidays?

Depending on the trash company, that truly comes down to whether or not you have to put the trash cans out on that day. Most trash companies will not pick up and then delay the trash pick-up by one day.

It is pretty safe to go with the following days as ones to not put the trash out, but always ask you trash carrier. New Years Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

