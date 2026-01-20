Poughkeepsie Galleria’s Electric Train Ride Is Now A Family Favorite

All aboard! Travel the Poughkeepsie Galleria on a trackless train.

What was supposed to a treat through the holidays appears to be extended through at least Easter. Flo Rides Trackless Electric Train is a hit at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Just like a classic, old-fashioned steam train brought to life with realistic cabooses, authentic sound effects, and even puffs of steam drifting from the chimney.

Flo Rides offers colorful, craft-style trackless electric trains for events, providing charming, eco-friendly rides with realistic steam and sounds for up to 20 passengers, operating indoors or outdoors on various surfaces like grass or pavement, ideal for malls, resorts, and parties.

Key Features:

Electric & Eco-Friendly : Quiet operation suitable for sensitive indoor environments.

Trackless Design : Operates on paved surfaces, grass, and even low-traffic streets, offering flexibility.

Realistic Touches : Features a smoke stack, sound effects, and moving decorative wheels for an authentic train feel.

Capacity : Can carry 16-20 passengers (or more depending on the unit/riders), making it great for large events.

Versatile : Perfect for shopping centers (like the Poughkeepsie Galleria), hotels, festivals, and private parties.

Long-Lasting: Can run for 10-12 hours on a single charge on flat terrain, according to Flo Rides.

How They Work:

These trains consist of a locomotive-style front car and several trailing passenger cars, all connected, but without fixed tracks. They maneuver like a vehicle, using caster wheels to navigate turns and obstacles, offering a fun, mobile attraction for events.

In essence, Flo Rides provides a charming, safe, and convenient way to bring the nostalgic experience of a train ride to almost any location, making it a popular choice for events and venues.

"The Galleria Mall has a choo choo 🚂 for the kids. Its electric and it goes around the mall", he wrote.

Larry Crews White via Facebook

Flo Rides Trackless Electric Train Hours:

Closed

10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Get info here.

