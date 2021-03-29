Poughkeepsie Firefighter Reunited with Man he Saved 23 Years Ago

Over the last year, it's been hard to find news that truly made us feel good. We love a heartwarming story, especially if it takes place right in our own backyard.

NBC New York shared the story of a local Hudson Valley firefighter who was reunited with a young man he saved from a house fire years prior.

According to NBC, 23 years ago firefighter William Porter rushed into a burning home in Poughkeepsie. Two young boys were in the home at the time of the fire.

Porter was able to save one of the boys, while another firefighter took out the second boy, Daniel, who sadly didn't make it. .

The little boy that porter saved is now 26-year-old Jacob Tsukroff. This Sunday, Tsukroff, and Porter were able to meet again 23 years later at the Poughkeepsie Elks Club.

Additional reporting by LoHud obtained by NBC New York quoted Porter saying "It was one of the biggest calls that stick to my mind, one that had never really had closure to it. I always wondered how he was."

Tsukroff said he doesn't remember much from that day back in 1998, except getting a fire department teddy bear, and added that his family hasn't talked about that unfortunate day until the reunion that took place over the weekend.

NBC reports that Porter retired 2 months ago and that as a gift for his retirement, his daughter Jessica set up the reunion.

During the reunion, Porter and his family as well as the Tsukroff family celebrated and toasted to Daniel's life.

Watch a clip from the reunion below:

