In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be easy to take some things for granted. Having quality food for example, is something many of us don't have to worry about everyday.

Food Insecurity in the United States

For roughly 47 million people around the country and 14 million children, the story is a bit different.

Food Insecurity is defined as follows:

"When people don't have enough to eat, and don't know where their next meal will come from." According to feedingamerica.org

Rooted In Poughkeepsie

This week on In Touch, we spoke with Evan Menist: Co-Executive Director for Grants and Development, and Jannelle Koszarek: Co-Executive Director of Operations and Finance for the Poughkeepsie Farm Project, and we spoke about their mission to make quality food available to a wider range of families in our area, the importance of food education, and the battle against food insecurity in the surrounding area.

Credit to: Poughkeepsie Farm Project Instagram

The Poughkeepsie Farm Project is aiming to battle food insecurity in our area through sustainable farming, and CSA programs, all while building community.

Starting back in 1999 as a small community farm, they have now expanded to 12 acres and have over 450 local families involved in their CSA program.

What is CSA?

According to the Poughkeepsie Farm Project website, Community Supported Agriculture is:

"A method of seasonal food production and distribution based on a farmer-consumer relationship. At its core, CSA is a relationship between farmers (like us) and consumers or eaters (like you)."

It's a great way for people to get out on the land, and learn how farming works. You can become a CSA member, and you can explore their different pricing and payment options here.

Education

Poughkeepsie Farm Project is also very involved in the local community with various educational programs. They work with kids in schools around the area, teaching the youth important life skills and culinary skills.

Education is incredibly important to PFP, and making sure folks of all ages are engaged in the programs they offer. They are active in the greater Poughkeepsie area, and

"We do field trips all throughout the year with local schools. We do tours of the farm, the kids see how things work around the farm and how crops are grown. For many of these kids, this is their first time being on a farm. We then go and make something with them as well, and have taste testings! We also go to the schools, and talk to the students about smart food decisions, and the importance of farming." said Koszarek.

Right now during the cold winter months, the PFP is busy planning and getting ready for the growing season. There's always something to do, no matter the time of year.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting involved in the Poughkeepsie Farm Project, or want more information on their sustainable farming practices, visit their website at farmproject.org