Poughkeepsie Day Camp Will Operate this Summer

One day camp in the Town of Poughkeepsie has made the decision to operate this summer with social distancing in place.

The Greenvale Day Camp will operate this summer under a changed camp operation to meet the CDC category described as:

Small groups of campers stay together all day, each day. Campers remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects. Outdoor activities are prioritized. All campers are from the local geographic area

This year, campers will be socially distanced in their groups to the greatest extent possible. The camp counselors will instruct the campers about and enforce this. Some activities will be eliminated or restricted to encourage distancing and lessen potential exposure.

The campers will be assigned to groups of 10 with two counselors. Each group will operate separately from the others to maintain an additional layer of safe distancing. Daily health screenings for campers and staff will be conducted in the parking lot as well.

Campers and staff will be required to wear face mask, which will be provided by the camp. There will be no indoor rainy day facility this year. Disinfection of the facility will occur frequently.

Greenvale Park will be closed to non-camp use during camp hours. Those in vulnerable populations are strongly discouraged from being in camp. See the list of conditions on their website.

