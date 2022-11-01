Poughkeepsie Comedy Show to Benefit Local Hero’s Cause

Comedy is pretty great. I mean, you go into a room, sit down and laugh for hours. What could be better than that? How about when that comedy show is making money for some of the most important and best causes in the community? Yeah, that makes it even better.

There is such a comedy show happening on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8PM = 10PM at The Academy, 33 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie. This is going to be a stellar show with some of the best regional and national comics, headliner Rich Aronovitch from Gotham Comedy Live and NBC Access Daily, Dan McRitchie from last comic standing and the Gong Show Live, and Shannon Cooke who has played at Levity Live and Laugh It Up.

And the cause? The John Flowers Community Events Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway. John Flowers was a cornerstone of the Poughkeepsie community. John Flowers was known to move mountains to help Poughkeepsie and its residents, and when he died the whole community mourned. It was a huge blow. Luckily, John had a son, Frankie Flowers, and he has carried on his father’s tradition.

Frankie has made sure that residents who might not otherwise be able to have a festive holiday have one. I can’t tell you how many Thanksgiving dinners Frankie and his team have prepared and given away through the years. He has literally saved Thanksgiving for thousands. So, when I tell you that this upcoming comedy show is for a great cause, I really mean it. For tickets and more info, click here.

