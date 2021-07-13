Poughkeepsie Club Reopens, Brings Back Big ‘Smiles’

We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't kind to local businesses in the Hudson Valley and really across America.

Now that the world is slowly inching forward to getting back to normal, places that have been shut down for over 14 months are finally reopening their doors.

Last week, a popular Dutchess County adult establishment announced they were stripping down the closed tape and opening up their doors again.

Smiles is open and ready for business!

Back in December of 2019, Smiles was acquired by GigglesWorld. Shortly after, the world shut down thanks to the global Coronavirus pandemic. With that being said, Smiles is back and better than ever with a "reinvented club" from the ground up.

Renovations including state-of-the-art lights, sound, stage, bar "and everything in between" as shared in the press release.

In a statement, Smiles Operations Manager Michael Lottapu said:

We completely renovated and reinvented the club from the ground up when we first took it over, then were only open for a few short months when COVID hit. Since then, we did reopen in the fall of 2020 but with all the PPP protocol requirements and Cuomo’s restrictions we had to shut it down in December again. So, it’s been 7 long months of patiently waiting and planning.”

Smiles, AKA "The Hottest Adult Night Club in the Hudson Valley," officially reopened their doors on Friday, July 2nd. According to the press release, the opening was a "huge splash (pun intended!)" it was also Smiles's best weekend since they were acquired by GigglesWorld.

Smiles is open for operation Thursday through Saturday with doors opening at 8 PM at 1820 NY-376 #13 in the New Hackensack Plaza.

