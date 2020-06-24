Poughkeepsie City Hall Reopens With New Protocols

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison announced today that City Hall will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 25 with new health and safety protocols that will be in place to protect citizens and staff.

Some Departments will operate by appointment only, in order to assure social distancing is adhered to, and in order to ensure that members of the public may conduct their business swiftly, and spend as little time as possible in the building.

Face coverings will be required when conducting business at City Hall. Staff is required to wear a mask when interacting with customers, and at all times during the work-day when unable to practice social distancing, and when using elevators even if alone.

Enhanced daily cleaning has been implemented as well as regular “deep cleaning” of City Hall, the Court and Police Department, including all public areas. Sanitizer stations have been positioned throughout the building for public use.

No appointment is required to visit the City Cashier, Parking Division, or City Chamberlain, all located on the ground floor; however, the public is strongly encouraged to make payment for all city services by mail, or online, or to use the drop-box located in front of the entrance to the police department on the north side of City Hall.

