A Pennsylvania woman faces two criminal homicide charges after her husband and 3-year-old son were found dead inside a guest room at Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains.

A double homicide investigation at Great Wolf Lodge in the Poconos is continuing after police found a man and a 3-year-old boy dead inside a resort guest room Monday, October 12.

Great Wolf Resorts has released a statement expressing condolences to the family and confirming that it is cooperating with investigators. Meanwhile, Pocono Township Police have published additional information about the case on their official Crimewatch page, including an arrest update confirming that the accused woman has been arraigned and denied bail.

What Pocono Township Police Say Happened

According to the official Pocono Township Police Department report on Crimewatch, officers were dispatched to Great Wolf Lodge at 1 Great Wolf Drive in Scotrun, Pennsylvania, at approximately 3:13 p.m. on October 12.

Police said the call concerned a distressed woman who told a dispatcher she needed help committing suicide.

When officers arrived at room 2030, they encountered Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, who had visible wounds. While checking the room for other family members, officers discovered a deceased adult male and a deceased 3-year-old boy.

Harrison was hospitalized, and police began investigating the deaths as homicides.

Harrison has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the deaths of her husband, Charles Harrison, and their young son, Tristan.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Great Wolf Resorts Releases Full Statement

Great Wolf Resorts addressed the incident in a statement provided to WGAL by Jason Lasecki, the company's vice president of corporate communications.

The company said:

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains. It was an isolated family incident, and we’re cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected.

“Out of respect for those involved, as well as the integrity of the investigation, we ask that any further information regarding this matter be directed to Pocono Township Police Department.

“I can tell you law enforcement assessed the situation yesterday, determined it was isolated family incident and verified there was no ongoing security concerns.”

The resort characterized the incident as an isolated family matter and said law enforcement had determined there were no ongoing security concerns.

The company has directed additional questions to Pocono Township Police as investigators continue their work.

Police Confirm Arraignment and Bail Denial

In an October 14 update posted to Crimewatch by Pocono Township Police, authorities confirmed that Harrison was arraigned on October 13 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Kresge.

Bail was denied, and Harrison was placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing at a later date.

Police thanked the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police forensic personnel, St. Luke’s EMS, Great Wolf Lodge staff and security, and Towanda Borough Police for their assistance.

In their initial statement, police described the case as an “isolated domestic tragedy” and said there was no threat to the community.

Family Member Tells New York Post About Unusual Financial Decisions

Additional details about the family’s circumstances have emerged in a report by the New York Post.

According to the newspaper, Harrison’s stepmother, April Thetga, said the family had made unusual financial moves before the trip, including accessing money from Charles Harrison’s 401(k) retirement account.

Thetga told the Post that the money was used for expenses that included the family’s extended Great Wolf Lodge vacation and a kitchen renovation. She said relatives found the financial decision unusual but did not understand it as a warning sign at the time.

The news outler also reported that the family had planned what was described as an early Christmas gift for their 3-year-old son.

These financial details are attributed to a family member speaking to the New York Post. Police have not publicly established a financial motive for the killings.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The deaths have prompted an investigation involving Pocono Township Police and multiple regional agencies.

Police say further updates will be shared through the department’s official Crimewatch page and social media accounts.

The official homicide investigation report and arrest update are available online.