Baby Goat Goes on Playground Adventure Before Yonkers Police Come to the Rescue

There was a little bleating on the playground in Yonkers last week, but don't worry, police got the situation under control!

Goat Rescue in Yonkers/Yonkers Police Dept. Facebook Goat Rescue in Yonkers/Yonkers Police Dept. Facebook

According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to DiChiaro School on Bronxville Road last Thursday afternoon after reports of a baby goat on the loose.

The little escape artist apparently got out of a neighboring yard and decided to take an unauthorized field trip to the school playground, where it started chasing students!

Goat Rescue in Yonkers/Yonkers Police Dept. Facebook Goat Rescue in Yonkers/Yonkers Police Dept. Facebook

With a crowd of kids cheering, "LET'S GO COPS!" officers surrounded the four-legged fugitive and safely brought its adventure to an end.

The goat was returned home, where its fellow goat was presumably waiting to hear all about the big escape. The department's Emergency Service Unit also helped secure the damaged fence to prevent any future jailbreaks.

Goat Rescue in Yonkers/Yonkers Police Dept. Facebook Goat Rescue in Yonkers/Yonkers Police Dept. Facebook

But the fun wasn't over just yet. With a playground full of kids already watching the action, officers treated them to an impromptu show-and-tell featuring the ESU trucks and equipment.

Thankfully, no students, officers or goats were injured.

The Yonkers Police Department summed up the unusual rescue perfectly:

"One GOAT rescued, a playground full of happy kids, and a reminder that cops are the real G.O.A.T.s."

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