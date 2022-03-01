Historic Poughkeepsie Bardavon Building For Sale

One of the most iconic buildings in the Hudson Valley is up for sale.

31 Market Street in Poughkeepsie is officially on the market. The historic building is listed with Berkshire Hathaway and includes the box office of the historic Bardavon Opera House. Erected in 1869, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the listing, the 5-story structure is 23,568 square feet and includes many original design features, such as cast iron and sandstone arches. The building has been one of the most recognizable landmarks in the City of Poughkeepsie for over 150 years.

There are many long-term tenants in the building, including two food establishments on the ground floor and upper-level offices. The main level of the building is home to the Bardavon Box office and lobby.

The building is being offered for a whopping $2.2 million, and apparently does not actually include the Bardavon Opera House itself. According to the listing, the 1869 opera house is located at 35 Market Street. The building at 31 Market Street is only being listed for sale. While it doesn't include the music venue, it does contain its grand entrance, which is included in a special easement agreement. The box office space is leased from the building by the opera house.

It's assumed that the new owner would be subject to keeping the same agreement intact, maintaining the marquee and entranceway. Because the building was entered into the national registry of historic places in 1977, any changes to the building's facade or architecture would be subject to extra scrutiny.

More details about the building can be found on its listing at Berkshire Hathaway.

