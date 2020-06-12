Poughkeepsie Begins Parking Ticket Amnesty Program

Under this program, which begins Monday, June 15, any person who pays a parking ticket will do so with all late penalties waived.

The City of Poughkeepsie Common Council has implemented this program to privde relief to those who want to pay their outstanding tickets but might not have the means to do so otherwise.

This amnesty program will run for 90 days. There are three ways to pay:

Utilizing the City’s web payment portal

Using the payment drop box located at City Hall across from the Police Department.

Sending it by mail to City of Poughkeepsie ATTN: Parking Ticket Return, 62 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601

The parking department is available by phone at (845) 451-4120. the department is closed on Fridays.

You can find additional information regarding the amnesty program at the City of Poughkeepsie's website.

