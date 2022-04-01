Is There Hope for the Hudson Valley’s Most Obnoxious Interchange?

It's likely that at one point or another we've all been there, can you picture it? You're driving on route 9 in Poughkeepsie and as you approach this particular interchange your head starts pounding a little, maybe you grip the steering wheel a bit tighter, and you prepare yourself for what sort of insanity you're about to experience this time around.

Welcome to the 9/44/55 exchange

This particular area of route 9 has likely been a headache for many of us at some point in our Hudson Valley travels. Whether you're trying to get on/off the Mid-Hudson Bridge, make your way to Church Street or the arterial, or even head in a different direction on 9, approaching this unconventional configuration of left side on and off ramps, yields, and traffic merging from different directions can cause a lot of anxiety.

I travel this area daily, and I feel like I've experienced it all; cars flying off the ramp and not yielding at all, or even worse, those drivers that inch off the ramp and come to a dead stop in the left lane while people are trying to move over. The words that come out of my mouth while driving in this particular area are not safe for radio, nor this article.

Moral of the story, this exchange is a nightmare and has been the site of a number of accidents, vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle, over the years.

Research and trends in this area of Poughkeepsie

A pretty extensive study assessing this interchange, thePoughkeepsie 9.44.55, has been going on for quite a few years. Their purpose is to rethink the Route 44/55 arterials and Route 9/44/55 interchange at the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

We’re looking at how these highway facilities, central to our region’s ability to function, might be redesigned to improve safety and simplify travel, and be better woven into the fabric of Poughkeepsie. And we’re not only examining ways to make travel safer and more reliable for drivers, particularly at the interchange, but for those who walk, bike, or ride transit, especially on the arterials.

The March 2022 Executive Summary shares some additional information about current studies, and the goals which include creating better traffic operations in this area.

Poughkeepsie 9.44.55 seeks to address this knowledge gap, providing the necessary analysis of crash and traffic data, travel flows, and multi-modal connectivity to inform actionable design concepts. These concepts balance regional and local travel needs, and address state, county, and local priorities.

Proposals and designs

The latest summary indicated that more than a dozen conceptual designs were created to address some of the issues of the existing interchange structure, and moved forward through a simulation analysis and public process.

Additional details about the design concepts and analysis can be found on pages ES-6 through ES-8 of the report here.

As for what's next when it comes to the findings of this assessment, the March report closes by sharing that 'the conclusion of this study is only the start of what will be an ongoing process to make these recommendations reality.' In the meantime, guess it's the same plan, prepare for the worst, hope for the best when you're traveling in this area.

