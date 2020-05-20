PoughETRY Fest 2020 Online this Saturday

It's a coronavirus world right now, and that means there are a lot of events that have now become online events. This Saturday, May 23, PoughEtry Fest 2020 will be held online as the first full day virtual festival, free and open to the public, highlighting the art of spoken and written poetry.

PoughETRY Fest will celebrate poetry of both past and present, and visitors will experience the spirit and voices reflected in today's poetry. PoughETRY Fest 2020 is curated by the 2017 & 2018 Dutchess County Poet Laureate, Poet Gold, in collaboration with the Cunneen Hackett Arts Center. It's spelled PoughETRY to signify where the Poet Gold resides, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Using the platforms of Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom, the one-day festival will be held this Saturday from noon - 8PM. The Live Streamed event will be posted on the PoughETRY Fest facebook page as well as the featured artists pages throughout the day. For more information, visit the PoughETRY Fest website.

