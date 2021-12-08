Potential Snow ‘Not Good Timing For Commute’ in Hudson Valley, New York

Is winter weather finally here?

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, some meteorologists were predicting the first significant snowfall for the Hudson Valley this December.

Two to six inches of snow was in the forecast.

ablokhin

The Weather Channel believed snow would fall on Wednesday during the day, dumping one to three inches of snow. Snow was expected through the evening with some parts of the region projected to see up to a half-foot of snow.

Thomas-Soellner

As always forecasts can change. As of now, significant snow is not expected for the region.

"Looking at the wideview of the Mid Atlantic and Ohio Valley, we can see the light snow developing as the weak low pressure moves toward the east coast. This light snow is projected by computer guidance to miss the bulk of the Hudson Valley, but with this kind of setup, it's worth keeping our eye on this," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

Greenseas

While it appears the region is dodging a big snowstorm, light snow could fall during the morning commute.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

"The timing of this if it holds together would reach the Hudson Valley for the AM commute. This could bring some light snow showers to the Hudson Valley near sunrise... which is not good timing for the AM commute. Just take stock of the conditions in your area in the morning before heading out, as a few snow showers are possible," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

AntonioGuillem

Hudson Valley Weather still believes snow showers are possible, but not enough for the weather experts to make a snowfall prediction.

"Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. A dusting is possible in spots, but it looks like the bulk of the snow shower activity will be south and east of our area," Hudson Valley Weather concludes.

Last week some Hudson Valley residents did wake up to a foot of "surprise snow." See the full details below.

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close Eleven supermarkets across New York State were sold off.

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York