First Significant Snowfall for Hudson Valley Predicted This Week

With two to six inches of snow being forecast for the region, we can finally say that winter weather is here, and it looks like its going to stick around for a while.

We all knew it was inevitable, but many of us were hoping that maybe we'd get away without any significant snow this winter. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case. Meteorologists are predicting a measurable amount of snow to fall throughout all areas of the Hudson Valley this week. The storm is currently on track to hit the region on Wednesday, dumping anywhere from two to six inches of snow.

According to The Weather Channel, the snow should start to fall on Wednesday during the day, dumping an initial one to three inches of the white stuff on the ground. More snow will continue through the evening, generating a final precipitation of up to a half foot in most areas.

As of now, it appears that parts of the Hudson Valley from I-84 north have the potential for six inches, while Southern areas, such as Newburgh, may see an early end to the snow, dropping totals to about half of what other towns may see up north.

Hudson Valley Weather, which usually posts daily extended forecast predictions and tracks major storms in our area, hasn't been active on their website since December 1. A forecast graphic for the week does, however, show snowfall on Wednesday.

Of course, things may change for the better or worse over the next few days, so we will continue to keep you updated as new data becomes available. Be sure to download our free app for breaking weather updates, school closings and other important storm information.

