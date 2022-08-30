Possible UFO Spotted in Upstate New York

Someone call Fox Mulder and Dana Scully because we may have an X-File in Upstate New York. I love that show but how much if it is really fiction?

The Pentagon has confirmed that there have been several hundred confirmed UFO sightings. The East Coast is a hotbed for UFO sightings. The Hudson Valley is especially busy with possible alien crafts seen in Wappinger Falls, Orangeburgh, Napanoch, Albany, and Schenectady. Pine Bush, New York is a popular destination in the Hudson Valley for believers.

One of the latest sightings comes from the western part of New York.

A video surfaced on Twitter of what someone believes to be an unidentified flying object.

They even tagged Tom Delonge from Blink-182 who is famous for being a believer in aliens.

