Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley.
We have shocking photos from the scene.
Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired.
Car Crash Possible Shooting In New Windsor, New York
The accident and possible shooting happened early Sunday evening in New Windsor, New York not far from the City of Newburgh.
Reports Of Shots Fired Before Orange County, New York Crash
As of this writing, police are being "tight-lipped" about what likely caused the crash, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
The New Windsor Police Department is expected to release more information about the crash at some point on Monday.
No injuries were reported, as of this writing. We will update our readers if more information is made available.