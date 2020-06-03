Possible Bigfoot Sighting in Cairo

It's been a while and, this might sound strange, I'm happy to report that there was a possible Bigfoot sighting in the Catskill area.

According to Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley, they received a tip about possible Bigfoot prints in Cairo. Take a look at the picture below and see for yourself:

Founder of Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley, Gayle Beaty, said on Facebook that 2 hikers were hiking in Cairo and "found 2 dens by a creek bed as well as a trackway along a Ridgeline." The hikers are now setting up trail cameras in hopes of catching some activity.

The two men were apparently also grunted at by what could have been Bigfoot.

Hopefully, the hikers were wearing their masks. Back in May VICE.com reported that Sasquash Hunters were packing masks on their explorations to protect Bigfoot from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaty tells us that she has been getting reports recently from Staatsburg, Hyde Park, Wappingers and Pleasant Valley. Seems like Bigfoot is popular in Dutchess County.

As I'm sure you're aware, we follow Bigfoot sightings in and around the Hudson Valley very closely. You maybe asking yourself "Why?" Because New York ranks in the Top 5 states for Bigfoot sightings. In 2019 there were several sightings in places like Rhinebeck and Villa Roma in Sullivan County.

If you happen to come across the hairy creature, let us know and we can share your experience with the Hudson Valley and the Bigfoot Researchers group.

Are you a Bigfoot believer? What would you do if you came across Bigfoot? Personally, turning and running is my first move.









