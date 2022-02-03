Popular Woodstock Restaurant Closing Its Doors

A popular Woodstock restaurant will be closing this weekend after 7 years.

Shindig in Woodstock has announced that they will be closing their doors after this Sunday, Feb. 6 to prepare for their next chapter at 1 Tinker Street.

Shindig is located in the heart of Woodstock, NY, and has been serving up comfort food, including their famous tinker tots, burgers, and pies on Tinker Street for the last 7 years. Tinker Street has such a cool vibe, and the area is a must-visit for shopping and exploring. So many cool restaurants and shops along Tinker Street, and it's sad to see this little restaurant closing. According to Google, Shindig, which has a nearly 5-star rating, is an easygoing eatery with locally sourced seasonal comfort fare, plus craft beer and soju cocktails. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and also offers brunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until 3 pm.

What's Next 1 Tinker Street?

According to a posting on social media from Shindig, it looks like the restaurant will be starting over with something new in the Spring at the same location. "All good things must come to an end, true. But fresh starts are a miracle" the posting reads. They also go on to say, "We look forward to greeting you again in the Spring and will keep you posted along the way."

Whatever is in store at 1 Tinker Street this Spring, we look forward to finding out, and we wish the Shindig staff all the best on their fresh start.