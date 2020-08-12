Popular Poughkeepsie Bistro And Market Announces Sunday Closure

Owners of Poughkeepsie's Nic L Inn Cellar Bistro & Market have announced plans to close but has left the door open for the future. In a Wednesday social media post, they thanked their customers for seven years of support.

Siting challenges in the face of the pandemic they've announced they can't continue to operate with limited indoor capacity looming but are hopeful they'll be able to return when things improve. They will remain open until Sunday, August 16 after which doors will close.

Nic L Inn is known for its house-made pasta, sandwiches, and house-made desserts and pastries. According to their website its a family business with roots that date all the way back to the late seventies. Fast forward to 2013 when proprietor Nicolette left her job and food blog in Brooklyn and moved home to partner with her mom Lynette.

We hope to see them again someday in the meantime there are still a few days to stop in to their location at 135 North Water Street in Poughkeepsie.