A "highly anticipated" restaurant had its soft opening and announced an opening date.

On Monday, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce joined Allan and Tatyana Abbad, owners of Allan’s Mediterranean Bar & Grill in celebration of their new Middletown location within The Galleria at Crystal Run.

Officials say the opening of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill is "highly anticipated." The owners of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill own the popular Allan’s Falafel in Chester.

This new location in Middletown is set for a grand opening date of April 1 but those in attendance on Monday were treated to a soft opening experience after the ribbon was cut, officials say.

Galleria at Crystal Run

Allan and Tatyana were joined by close friends and family to mark the occasion.

“We are so excited to finally open our doors at the Galleria at Crystal Run and share our vision for Allan’s Mediterranean Grill with our community,” said Allan and Tatyana Abbad, owners of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our customers at Allan’s Falafel and hope to see everyone at the end of March.”

Allan’s Mediterranean Bar & Grill will officially open to the public on Thursday, April 1, at the Galleria at Crystal Run located at One Galleria Drive.

Allan’s Mediterranean Bar & Grill is one of nearly 30 new eateries in the Hudson Valley. You can see the full list of openings below.

