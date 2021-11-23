We have all had to suffer and make sacrifices during this horrible pandemic. Some people suffered losses of loved ones, their businesses, and their lives as they knew them before covid. My heart breaks for those people, and my prayers go out to them everyday.

One of the industries that was most affected by the pandemic was the restaurant industry. They had to deal with closing their restaurants, offering only take-out, scrambling to put together some kind of outdoor dining plan, and the loss of workers. The restaurant industry is really hurting for workers right now, and the lack of them has prevented many restaurants from going back to the way they were pre-pandemic. But finally, there is some good news to tell you about.

One of Kingston’s most beloved restaurants, The Anchor at 744 Broadway will be offering indoor dining for the first time since March of 2020. That’s close to two years. They’ve continued with running the restaurant, offering take-out, and even opening up the successful Hole in the Wall Donuts at The Anchor. But it’s been hard to get ahead or even keep up without indoor dining. So this is great news for The Anchor, for Kingston, and for all the folks that love The Anchor’s food and atmosphere. Check out some of the mouthwatering menu items at The Anchor.

Popular Kingston Eatery to Offer Indoor Dining After Almost 2 Years Some of The Anchor's Delicious Menu Items

The Anchor plans to open their doors for indoor dining this Friday, November 26. Things may be a little rough at first, but I have a feeling it will be a smooth opening, and a most welcome one. Looking for a reason to be thankful this week? I think this step towards normalcy and the opening of one of the area’s favorite restaurant is something to be thankful for. Good luck to the folks at The Anchor!

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out

Popular Pierogi Company Opening a Hudson Valley Location Delicious Krupa Bros Pierogi