Popular Hudson Valley Park Cuts Swim Days Due to Staffing Issues

A fun swimming destination in the Hudson Valley has been forced to close down for part of each week due to a lack of lifeguards.

Finding lifeguards to work at local swimming pools and beaches has become a difficult task. Municipalities have been desperately trying to recruit help, increasing pay and offering bonuses to anyone qualified to serve as a lifeguard. The City of Poughkeepsie recently lifeguard salaries from $16 to $22 an hour and is now offering up to $1,500 in bonuses.

While pools have been having difficulty finding lifeguards, local beaches have been having an even more challenging time locating qualified employees to look after swimmers. Unfortunately, one popular swimming destination has had so much trouble filling positions that they have been forced to limit swimming access.

Just before the kickoff of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Lake Taghkanic State Park has announced that it will no longer be open for swimming on Mondays and Tuesdays. According to a post on their Facebook page, the park explained that the closures are a direct result of the lifeguard shortage.

While the park will still be open for swimming on Monday, July 4, the new schedule will now be from Wednesday through Sunday. Weekdays hours, except for Monday and Tuesday, will be from 10am to 6pm. Weekends hours will be from 10am to 7pm.

Lake Taghkanic State Park apologized for the situation and says they "are hopeful that it will improve." The park is currently offering $20 an hour to anyone interested in a job as a lifeguard. Candidates can call ontact Lake Taghkanic at 518 851-3631.

