The beloved El Bandido on East Main Street in Middletown is on the market and you might not find a restaurant in the Hudson Valley with more character. This nearly turnkey operation is available for $800,000 and includes most of the equipment in the sale price. The restaurant remains open for business at this time if you want to stop in.

More details about the listing can be found at Loopnet.com.