When I heard the news about one of my favorite festivals and fairs returning, I couldn't be any happier. Over the past two years, we saw events, parties and gatherings get canceled. When something is a tradition to not only a person but an entire town and county, receiving the good news of its arrival should provide us with the light at the end of the tunnel.

In the Hudson Valley, there are these unique communities within each county. It seems that the villages, towns and community centers make each area somewhere nice to live but also provide a sense of togetherness. It's important in times like these, to stay connected to friends, community members, business owners and our family.

With the arrival of spring and summer, we can look forward to more outdoor activities. Soon enough, the sun will be shining brighter and longer, the days will get warmer and events will pop up all over the Hudson Valley.

Orange County residents can look forward to this traditional event.

During the month of July, Orange County residents always look forward to a traditional event that occurs every year. If you are from Goshen or the surrounding towns you may have this marked on your calendar and scheduled off for work.

The Great American Weekend will take place this July of 2022. This event has not taken place in a few years and thankfully has made its full return.

The Great American Weekend has been going on since 1982.

It brings together those who appreciate the beauty and history of Goshen. This event is fun for all ages with a variety of activities and things to see.

This two day event has over 150 vendors with live music on scene, locally made food, activities for children and more.

My favorite part of this event is the feeling of togetherness that it provides. I have always attended The Great American Weekend and I look forward to doing so. It's nice to see the vendors who take pride in their business and also enjoy being at this event.

I enjoy the fried dough from local vendors, listening to live music from Hudson Valley musicians, purchasing locally made candles and enjoying the scenery of Goshen.

There is something for everyone in the family, from henna tattoos, to face painting, dog and cat treats, jewelry and customized gifts.

Click here to see photos from previous years.

If you're interested in becoming a vendor, click here.

You can stay updated on an official date and start time via their website. It seems that July 2-3rd of 2022 are the dates that are in the works.

Great American Weekend

33 Park Place, Goshen NY 10924

What is something that you are looking forward to attending during the summer? Share with us below.

