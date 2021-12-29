Popular Hudson Valley Cafe Reopens in New Location After Strange Year
Following a very strange year, a Hudson Valley cafe is hoping 2022 brings better luck at a new location.
Just before Christmas, Sweetbakes Cafe opened up at its new location inside the Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie.
"We have opened our doors at Eastdale Village Town Center, Sweetbakes Cafe wrote on Facebook.
The new address is 31 Eastdale Ave N Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
"We are working on updating our map locations. We are also getting our phone lines switched over from carriers so if it seems like you can’t get through to us it’s because we are still in the process of getting transferred. Best way to currently reach us is to come visit and observe the beautiful work done by all with amazing treats and coffee," Sweetbakes Cafe added.
The cafe was previously located in Wappinger Falls.
Sweetbakes was vandalized twice in the span of two months in the summer of 2021.
On August 22, Sweetbakes Cafe was broken into and vandalized.
A wedding cake, Disney cake, and other pastries from the cafe were destroyed.
On September 8, Sweetbakes was vandalized again. Owners wrote the following after the second incident.
It is unfortunate to report out to our customers and followers that our storefront was once again targeted. In the early morning hours of Wednesday our window showing our logo advertisement was vandalized.
The bakery demanded "action from the community" adding it was is "beginning to enter hate crime territory."
It remains unclear who is responsible. In November, the cafe announced they were moving from Wappinger Falls to Poughkeepsie.
"We would like to shout out our first shop in the Village of Wappingers Falls. This is where it all started for us. There were many ups and downs, and we learned so much, but we’ll forever be grateful to Wappingers and our little shop for giving us our start. Cue Sarah McLachlan," the cafe wrote after announcing the move.
Here's hoping the new location brings the popular cafe some better luck!
