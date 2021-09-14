Popular Historic Poughkeepsie Landmark Suddenly Demolished

It's sad that the popular house in Poughkeepsie could not be saved. It was torn down without giving residents much notice or even a chance to drive by and see it one last time.

If you live in Poughkeepsie then there's a good chance that you have seen or at least heard of the 'Halloween House' before. It's a house that has peaked the interest of many local residents for years.

The home was recently torn down.

Local residents were shocked and saddened when it was reported that the house was set on fire on in the middle January of this year in what video showed to be an act of arson.

Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

Thankfully, no one was harmed in the blaze but the popular attraction was burned beyond recognition.

Do you remember the home?

It looked like a haunted house ripped straight from The Addams Family. It's spooky outer appearance had sparked a lot of questions. As weird as the outside looked it was what happened on the inside that got a lot of people talking.

Over the years the 'Halloween House' has been the center of many rumors and folk lore especially during the fall season close to Halloween.

A video was even published online 10 years ago titled America's Favorite Satanist.''

The house was reportedly very important to the Church of Satan. Members of The Church of Satan even had a strong message to the arsonist responsible for the destruction of the home.

The house had historical significance in the community as well. According to the City of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission, the home was built in 1870 by William Quintard, a successful jeweler who worked in Poughkeepsie. It's believed that its gothic style architecture is the reason why it has earned the nickname 'Halloween House.'

