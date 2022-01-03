Popular Donut Shop Reopens This Week, Kingston Residents Elated

So, here it is 2022. 2020 pretty much sucked, and we had high hopes for 2021. I think 2021 was a year of ups and downs. It was a great year for some and a horrible year for others. Kind of like every year if you think about it.

We got the covid vaccine, and that was a good thing. At least, most people think so. A lot of businesses that had to close in 2020 reopened their doors in 2021. Some of them weren’t as lucky. There were also some new businesses that opened and succeeded and then had to close because the business was so understaffed.

Such is the case with Hole in Wall by The Anchor, a wildly popular donut shop on Broadway in Kingston. They opened, they offered amazing donuts in some of the most delicious flavors ever, and people came in droves. But making donuts while running a restaurant (The Anchor) is a big job, and nobody was applying. Like so many businesses, understaffing became such a problem that Hole in the Wall had to close, and they were hoping it would be a temporary situation. Ready for the good news?

Hole in the Wall by The Anchor will be relaunching this weekend. Starting this Saturday, Jan. 8, Hole in the Wall will be open both Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM - 2 PM. It’s only weekends for now, but they're hoping to extend their hours as staffing permits. It’s a small start, but I’m taking this as a sign that good things will happen in 2022. Fingers crossed. And if nothing else, at least we'll have delicious donuts.

The Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor

