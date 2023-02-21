Popular Destinations Added Back to Stewart Airport This Month

If you're looking for a cheap, one-way fare you now have more options when flying out of Newburgh.

At a time when major airports have become a nightmare to deal with, it's great to hear that there are now some new options available at Stewart Airport. Between long lines at security, computer issues and randomly canceled flights, traveling to a major New York City airport can be very stressful.

Just last week Terminal One at JFK International Airport was completely shut down for over 24 hours due to a power outage. Passengers were stranded with no way to fly out as empty planes turned around and left until the power was restored. And, of course, no one can forget the images of angry ticketholders stuck with no way to travel during the Southwest meltdown last month.

Flying out of Newburgh is not only more convenient and less crowded, but it can also save you quite a bit of money.

Two Airlines Return Popular Routes to Stewart Airport

This week you may have noticed those vibrant red planes once again flying overhead. Those colorful jets belong to Play airlines. The company is one of two airliners that are bringing back popular direct flight routes. Play offers discount flights to Iceland, with connections to various European destinations. The airline temporarily stopped service to Newburgh during the slow winter season in Iceland. However, this week their discount routes have returned.

Allegiant Airlines has also announced that direct flights to Myrtle Beach have returned out of Stewart. The route allows flyers to travel from Newburgh to South Carolina in under two hours. Allegiant also has flights from Stewart to Orlando, Daytona Beach, Punta Gorda, St. Pete and Tampa Bay.

