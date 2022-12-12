Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley

The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location.

If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.

Chicken has become America's biggest fast food obsession. Restaurants like Chick-Fil-A, KFC and Popeyes have seen a huge increase in business as cars line up for blocks just to grab a sandwich. Back in 2019, the world went bonkers over Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwich. The menu item resulted in shortages and violent outbursts by hangry customers after the sandwich went viral online.

Now it appears that there will be one more location to snag a spicy chicken sandwich, biscuits, fried chicken, mac and cheese, popcorn shrimp or some cajun fries. Popeyes has finally broken ground on Route 9 in front of Hannaford in Wappingers Falls.

The building was formelry occupied by Romanelli's Restaurant and Pizzeria. Approvals needed to build the restaurant took some time, including a fight over the use of the restaurant's iconic "Love That Chicken" sign. Now it appears that everyting has been settled and Popeyes is finally under construction.

The building has been torn down to its skeleton and crews appear to be rebuilding it from the ground up. Photos of the construction show instructions spray painted on the interior of the building that indicate where the new front entranceway will be built. The restaurant will also be adding a drive-thru, which was not a part of the original building design.

Popeyes is not the only fast food restaurant currently under construction on Route 9. Another popular fast food restaurant is being erected in the Town of Poughkeepsie in front of Price Chopper. That building has made incredible progress just a weeks after breaking ground. It's unclear if Popeyes will be built as fast, but when it opens there's no doubt that the restaurant will become a popular destination in Wappingers Falls.

