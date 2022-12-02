It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose.

At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.

There may be many people who may not even be aware that the new McDonald's is even being built. Unless you travel past its location every day you're in for a shock the next time you visit and see just how much progress has been made.

Those who commute past the construction site every day continue to be shocked at how much progress is made on the building from day to day. What was once an empty lot just a few weeks ago is now a fully erected restaurant.

The building looks very similar to plans that were released in October of 2021 when McDonald's was still seeking approval for construction. At the time, the proposal called for a modern-looking restaurant with a double drive-thru. Plans included a glass entranceway, updated architecture and even EV charging stations.

It's unclear just how much of the plan has changed since then, but so far the building looks very similar to the plans that were drawn up in 2021.

The new McDonald's has appeared to rise magically overnight on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie in front of Price Chopper. In fact, the build has gone so quickly that the restaurant is already hiring. A sign in front of the building is encouraging prospective employees to interview at the restaurant's location in Wappingers Falls, just a few miles south of the new restaurant.

It's unclear exactly how much work is still left to be done inside the building, but if interior work goes half as quickly as the exterior, I wouldn't be surprised if the new McDonald's is open in the next couple of months.

