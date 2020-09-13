Popular Brooklyn Clothing Shop Relocating To The Hudson Valley

A popular Brooklyn women's vintage clothing shop has announced they'll be relocating to a Hudson Valley location. Walk The West will be closing down its 150 Franklin Street shop in Greenpoint and moving to Hudson although they will still be hosting pop-ups in Brooklyn in the future.

Siting challenges in the wake of the pandemic including growing rent, staffing, and insurance costs they've decided to turn the page on New York City. They will be open in their current location until September 27 which happens to be their fifth anniversary.

Walk The West has launched an online store where customers can still shop and utilize any unused gift cards. According to Greenpointers, close to 100 small businesses in the Greenpoint and Williamsburg sections of Brooklyn have closed down since last winter.