Popular Brooklyn Clothing Shop Relocating To The Hudson Valley
A popular Brooklyn women's vintage clothing shop has announced they'll be relocating to a Hudson Valley location. Walk The West will be closing down its 150 Franklin Street shop in Greenpoint and moving to Hudson although they will still be hosting pop-ups in Brooklyn in the future.
Siting challenges in the wake of the pandemic including growing rent, staffing, and insurance costs they've decided to turn the page on New York City. They will be open in their current location until September 27 which happens to be their fifth anniversary.
Walk The West has launched an online store where customers can still shop and utilize any unused gift cards. According to Greenpointers, close to 100 small businesses in the Greenpoint and Williamsburg sections of Brooklyn have closed down since last winter.
🌔 BIG NEWS 🌘 After almost a decade in Greenpoint, and with Walk the West turning 5 this month, it’s time for a very welcomed change. At the end of September we will be closing our brick and mortar in Greenpoint and moving to Hudson. If you’re wondering what you can do to fill the Walk the West hole in your life (hehe), worry not. Covid kicked us into gear with setting up an online shop and we’ve come to realize it’s the way forward. Our Instagram is shoppable and we have a website wtwvintage.com, which will have new things added daily. All of this also means I’ll get to spend all my weekends with this little man and not have to work the shop and miss out on so much; cause when I showed up to the shop, I. SHOWED. UP. Online isn’t perfect, we’ll miss the community we’ve built but with this pandemic its time for a different business model that doesn’t come with the growing overhead costs of rent, staffing, insurance, etc. That said, we will be doing pop ups in BK and Hudson through 2021 with our friends Fly by Night, BKMC, and We Who Prey. If you purchased a gift card, these do not expire and can be used towards Instagram sales and on our site. We will be here in our current space until the 27th of September (our 5th birthday). Come celebrate the space with us and everything it allowed us to do over the years. From the bottom of our hurrying hearts, thank YOU Greenpoint for also showing up. Oh, you will be missed.