Hudson Valley Bar Featured on ‘Best Restaurants’ Destroyed in Fire

A favorite Hudson Valley bistro and bar, named one of America's best restaurants, was destroyed in a tragic four-alarm fire over the weekend.

We've shared many stories over the past few years about local restaurants that have been forced to close down due to economic reasons. But now, a thriving business that has been a local favorite for over two decades has shut its doors after being affected by a horrific fire.

Horrific Fire Destroys Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant

The Stuyvesant Fire Company shared images of the fire that broke out early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began just after 7am on Warren Street in Hudson, New York and quickly involved three different buildings.

It's unclear how the fire started, but City of Hudson Fire Department Chief Shawn Hoffman says heavy fire was discovered in the kitchen of the Wunderbar Bistro and Bar at 744 Warren Street.

According to Hoffman, the fire reached the third floor of the building, eventually extending to two adjacent buildings. Luckily, the only occupant found in the building was a cat who was successfully treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by a paramedic from the Greenport Rescue Squad.

A partial collapse of the second floor sent debris falling into Wunderbar's dining area. According to Mayor Kamal Johnson, the fire was "one of the worst" he's ever personally witnessed. He congratulated the Hudson Fire Department on their quick response and bravery in knocking down the blaze and keeping the city safe.

Wunderbar Bistro and Bar in Hudson Faces Uncertain Future

It's unclear what the future now holds for the Wunderbar Bistro and Bar. Owner Lyle Lentz, who was featured on America's Best Restaurants, has not yet updated the business's webpage or social media sites. The Wunderbar is listed as "Temporarily Closed" on Google.

