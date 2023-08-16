Popular Breweries Team Up For Fun Run to Benefit Special Olympics

2 of the most popular breweries in the Hudson Valley have teamed up to reward participants in their fun run that will benefit the Special Olympics athletes of New York.

Some people run for fun and others race for a prize like a gold medal. This run won't reward you with a medal but there is golden and refreshing beer waiting if you participate.

BRIDGES, BREWS & VIEWS: a 5 Mile Fun Run to Benefit Special Olympics

The event takes place on September 24 at 10am.

The run will start at the Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon, New York where each participant will be given a Hudson Valley Brewery Pilsner with the purchase of a race ticket. Runners can sit, socialize and then begin their run to the Newburgh Brewing Company when they are ready. The course is roughly 5 miles long and runners/ walkers of all levels are encouraged to participate. This race is informal so you can have fun and go at your own pace and keep track of your own time. Or don't keep track at all and just enjoy the run knowing you're supporting a great cause.

When runners arrive to the brewery in Newburgh they can they receive a complimentary second beer from Newburgh Brewing Company. Tickets are $30 and you receive the two free beers as well as a commemorative pint glass. Proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics New York on behalf of local Deputy, James Flanagan who will be running an astonishing 26.2 miles during the 2023 New York City Marathon to help bring awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics New York.

If you would like to participate in Bridges, Brews & Views: a 5 Mile Fun Run to Benefit Special Olympics please sign up and RSVP at this link here. If you don't participate in the run you can still donate to Deputy Flanagan's page directly at his secure fundraising page.

Please note that this is an informal fun run and there will be no special road closures or transportation back to Hudson Valley Brewery. Participants should plan accordingly.

Newburgh Brewing Company welcomes runners. Did you know they even have a running club?

