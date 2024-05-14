Two in New Rochelle Allegedly Viciously Assaulted by Baseball Bat

A scary scene played out over the weekend in New Rochelle requiring immediate response from both law enforcement and medical personnel. The incident left individuals seriously injured and in need of medical treatment.

Middle of the Night Assault

The event in question took place overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday, May 12, 2024. At approximately 3:45 am, New Rochelle Police responded to a scene located in the area of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street.

When New Rochelle Police arrived at the scene they found two injured adult males with severe head injuries. The identities of the individuals have not been released at this time, they were identified as being one male age 36, and the other male age 66. The 66-year-old was 'breathing but unresponsive' at the scene.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and administered aid to both victims before transporting them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The 66-year-old victim would require and undergo surgery to deal with his injuries. Specifics to the injuries both men suffered in the assault were not listed in the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department.

When New Rochelle Detectives arrived at the scene, they immediately began an investigation into what happened.

Suspect Apprehended

Detectives learned that both the victims in the assault were attacked by a suspect wielding a baseball bat. Quick work by Detectives allowed for multiple leads to develop. Those multiple leads led to a suspect who was arrested and taken into custody.

That suspect was identified as 28-year-old, Jose Ochoa of New Rochelle. Ochoa has been charged with the crimes of...

Assault 1 st Degree – B Felony

Degree – B Felony Assault 2 nd Degree – D Felony

Degree – D Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2 counts) – D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree – A Misdemeanor

Based on the press release, it is unclear at this time what or if any interactions between the suspect and the victims took place prior to the assault. New Rochelle Police are still treating this as an active and open investigation and are asking the public for assistance. If anyone has information pertaining to this case, they may contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

