If there's anything that I've learned during my first eight-ish years of parenthood, it's that planning a birthday party or kid-themed gathering is NOT easy, whatsoever.

I can't even tell you the amount of time I spent working on my daughter's first birthday party a few years back - 'Ari in ONEderland' - where my house essentially tuned into Wonderland with decorations, photo booth props, and goodie bags stacked floor to ceiling.

We took the phrase we're all mad here to the next level.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Whether you're planning a kids birthday party or an adult event, a new to Hopewell Junction business is ready to help with the planning.

READ MORE: Holiday Miracle Pop Up on Route 9 Poughkeepsie

Pop Up Party 845 Opens on Rt. 82 Hopewell Junction

No pun intended, well maybe a little one, but a Pop Up Party planning company has quite literally popped up here in the Hudson Valley.

Malkovstock Malkovstock loading...

Pop Up Party 845, offering a range of party services like 'venue selection, catering, entertainment, decorations and party favors,' has a team of experienced party planners to essentially create the perfect personalized party experience.

We are dedicated to making sure that your party is a fun and stress-free experience for everyone involved.

With Pop Up Party, they are able to accommodate events at your residence or an outside venue, have items for rental like tables and chairs, and 'one of a kind carts' themed for different occasions (treats, champagne, gender reveal, pop up princess), and they're constantly adding more to the list.

Get our free mobile app

Pop Up Party 845 On-Site Events

In addition to helping you to put together parties, Pop Up Party 845 has already hosted a very successful event on-site at their Route 82 Hopewell Junction location. Last weekend, they brought the North Pole to the Hudson Valley with Santa himself, beautiful backgrounds for holiday photos, music & dancing, milk, cookies and cocoa and crafts as well.

HASLOO HASLOO loading...

Every Saturday and Sunday from now until Christmas Eve, Santa will be waiting at 729 Rt. 82 in Hopewell Junction for you to POP BY Pop Up 845.

Emotional Photos from WRRV's Shop with a Cop 2022 Gallery Credit: Chuck Merrihew